Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie Sells 5,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

TSE SKE opened at C$12.03 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.41.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

