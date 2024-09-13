SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Short Interest Update

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRW remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,420. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.