Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.77

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 28684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5649 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

