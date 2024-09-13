Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $645.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.70. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $792,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,560,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,390. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

