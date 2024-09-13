Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 550,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,071. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

