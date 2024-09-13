Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

