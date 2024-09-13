Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (SILA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 15th

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $24.92 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

