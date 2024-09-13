Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $86.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.