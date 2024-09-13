Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $10.65. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 480,146 shares.

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

