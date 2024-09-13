Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $249.61 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $249.61 million and $1.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,055.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00569737 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009804 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00108112 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00294199 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031820 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034387 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00082432 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
