SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Down 4.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.98. 19,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 388,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $347,749 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

