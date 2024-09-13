Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 461.5%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. WEED has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

