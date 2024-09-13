Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 461.5%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. WEED has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.
WEED Company Profile
