Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Drops By 98.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.
Vivendi Company Profile
