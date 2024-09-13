Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Grows By 93.6%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 31.3 %

NASDAQ VMAR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,755,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.04. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.