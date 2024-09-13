Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 48.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 16,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.