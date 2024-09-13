Short Interest in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Drops By 80.3%

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 905.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.90% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 26,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

