Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Rises By 67.6%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.88.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

