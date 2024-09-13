Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 49.6%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $82.50 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

