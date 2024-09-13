Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of TDWRF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73.
About Tidewater Renewables
