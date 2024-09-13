Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TDWRF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

