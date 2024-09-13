Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Rises By 195.2%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Shares of NYSE:TVE remained flat at $22.52 during trading on Thursday. 12,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $23.01.
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
