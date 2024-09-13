Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Declines By 77.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TWODY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 334,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

