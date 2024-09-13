Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Drops By 90.0%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOHVY

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $5.89 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.