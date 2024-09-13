Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Drops By 90.0%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.
