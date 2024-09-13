Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declines By 74.7%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 10,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

