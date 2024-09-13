Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Grows By 202.9%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sound Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOGP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 1,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,298. Sound Group has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

