Short Interest in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Drops By 97.5%

SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SilverBox Corp III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBox Corp III by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 194,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBox Corp III alerts:

SilverBox Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of SBXC remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,522. SilverBox Corp III has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

SilverBox Corp III Company Profile

SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.