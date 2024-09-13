Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Increases By 271.6%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Raytech Stock Up 24.3 %
NASDAQ:RAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. Raytech has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
About Raytech
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.