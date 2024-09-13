Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Increases By 271.6%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Raytech Stock Up 24.3 %

NASDAQ:RAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. Raytech has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

About Raytech

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

