Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 72.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.53 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.