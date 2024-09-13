Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 72.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Proximus Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.53 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
About Proximus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.