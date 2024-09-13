Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Decreases By 83.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after buying an additional 165,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $18,054,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.86. 14,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

