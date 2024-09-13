Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Declines By 95.0%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Poxel Price Performance
PXXLF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Poxel has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Poxel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poxel
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.