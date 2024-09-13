Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Declines By 95.0%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Poxel Price Performance

PXXLF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Poxel has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Poxel alerts:

About Poxel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.