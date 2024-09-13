Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Rises By 558.3%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 39,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRTG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 28.36% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

