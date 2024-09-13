Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Rises By 558.3%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 39,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -13 EPS for the current year.
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
