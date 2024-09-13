Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Decreases By 47.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 414.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 273,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 220,767 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

