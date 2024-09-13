Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Decreases By 47.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.23.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.