Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Rises By 200.0%

Sep 13th, 2024

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 5,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.21. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

