Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Increases By 172.7%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMTZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.