Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Expands By 236.2%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a growth of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,584,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.59% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NRSN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 316,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

