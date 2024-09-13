Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Declines By 48.3%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $53.51 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

