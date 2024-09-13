Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Drops By 51.1%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

MSLOY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

