Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Drops By 51.1%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
MSLOY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
