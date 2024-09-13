Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 733.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIE stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,105,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

