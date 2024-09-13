Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 733.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIE stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
