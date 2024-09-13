Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Grows By 3,233.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

