Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Grows By 3,233.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
