Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Declines By 43.8%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of MKKGY opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.17.
About Merck KGaA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.