Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Declines By 43.8%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

