Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 625.0%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Japan Exchange Group stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
