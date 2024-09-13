Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declines By 57.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJS remained flat at $22.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,770. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

