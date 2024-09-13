Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 1,047.6%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 1,047.6% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hitachi Stock Up 2.4 %

HTHIY opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Further Reading

