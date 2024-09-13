Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Expands By 225.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.
Funding Circle Company Profile
