Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Expands By 225.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

