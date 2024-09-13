Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Increases By 149.2%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

Shares of EQUEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Equatorial Energia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.01. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

