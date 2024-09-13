Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 97.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

Shares of EGIEY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 6,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

