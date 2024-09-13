Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Rises By 530.6%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 530.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Enertopia stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,225. Enertopia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

