Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Decreases By 97.3%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

ELLRY stock remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

