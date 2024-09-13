Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 180.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $42.95.
About Clicks Group
