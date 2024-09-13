Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expands By 509.0%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, an increase of 509.0% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

CSR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 377.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

