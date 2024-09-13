Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW) Drops By 67.3%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

CEADW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

