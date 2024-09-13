Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW) Drops By 67.3%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CEA Industries Stock Performance
CEADW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About CEA Industries
